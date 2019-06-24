Samuel L. Jackson Not Pleased With Error in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Poster

"The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!!" the star asked.

Samuel L. Jackson is not pleased with a pretty egregious error in a poster for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The star on Sunday shared a picture of an advertisement for the Marvel film that showed his character, Nick Fury.

It seems each of the main characters in the film has a poster that shows two sides of them.

There is an issue with the Fury poster, however, as the character's iconic eyepatch switches eyes on each side of the advertisement.

Jackson was not thrilled.

"The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah," Jackson said on Instagram along with the poster.

The actor has been playing Fury since 2008 when the character first appeared in a post-credits scene in Iron Man.

He has appeared in nearly every single Marvel film since, sometimes as a cameo, sometimes as a lead.

It appears from the trailers for the upcoming Spider-Man installment, Fury will play a large role in helping Peter Parker overcome his grief from the loss of Tony Stark.

Far From Home, which will hit theaters July 2, is tracking for a bow in the $150 million to $160 million range at the North American box office over its Tuesday through Sunday run.