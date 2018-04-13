Samuel L. Jackson Owns An Amazing Collection of Samuel L. Jackson Shirts

From 'Pulp Fiction' to Marvel, it seems the iconic actor has plenty of items to choose from.

Say "shirt" again, I dare you, I double dare you.

Samuel L. Jackson has an amazing collection of shirts featuring Samuel L. Jackson.

Lately, the Marvel actor has been posting selfies to his Instagram featuring shirts of his assorted characters to help reflect his morning mood.

The first appears to be a picture of himself, out of character, grinning. Jackson posed with the same grin for the picture.

"Early morning makeup chair mood! The things I get at junkets. The interviewer biting my selfie style & going the next mile!," Jackson wrote.

Next, a shirt featuring a cartoon version of his Marvel character, Nick Fury.

"Morning mood! What a difference a goatee makes! Attitude is everything!!#NickFury#CaptainMarvel#ShaftfacevsFuryface," he wrote.

The most recent was a shirt with Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, his iconic character from Pulp Fiction.

"Today’s mood. Might have to cap a muphukaa today, channeling Jules, attitude just right!! #makeupchairmusings#feelingCaptainMarvelousa#Nicksortafurious," he wrote.

Avengers: Infinity War open April 27.

See the shirts below: