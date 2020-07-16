Samurai Revenge Comic 'The Devil's Red Bride' in the Works at Vault (Exclusive)
The latest title from Vault Comics is an ambitious historical epic — and, according to its creators, “a blood-drenched love letter to samurai fiction.” Audiences might think they know what to expect from the upstart independent publisher, but The Devil’s Red Bride is likely to raise more than a few eyebrows when it debuts this fall.
According to artist and co-creator John Bivens, the series is a “samurai-revenge-supernatural-grindhouse-comic.” Bivens added, jokingly, “I’m not sure if that is a new genre, but I like to think it’s one we haven’t seen that often.”
Heat Vision breakdown
Sebastian Girner, Biven’s co-creator and series writer, added, “I’ve never been more excited — and disturbed — to write a story as I have this one. Into it flowed a lifetime of my fascination with revenge-as-motivation, of Samurai and Japanese history in general, and sprinklings of dark fantasy and supernatural horror to round out what I hope to be a full comics five-course.”
As might be expected, both are bringing a great deal of research to the project, set in the Sengoku Jidai era of Japanese history, but there’s more going into Red Bride than simply historical accuracy. “Thematically I owe a great debt to Japanese artist, comic, and filmmakers like Masaki Kobayashi [Samurai Rebellion], Kaneto Shindo [Onibaba] and especially the manga of Sanpei Shirato [The Legend of Kamui, Ninja Bugeicho, Sasuke, and countless others] who all created works of samurai fiction laying bare the brutality of these feudal systems, and with a sympathetic — if merciless — eye towards the people who would struggle to resist them, mostly in vain, while retaining their own humanity,” Girner said.
Bivens’ inspirations are perhaps more unexpected. “The movies I think of when drawing these pages are Oni Baba, El Mariachi, and Evil Dead 2,” he explained. “The soundtrack playing in my background is a mix of hard-core noise and Japanese '70s funk. Moments in the story remind me of reading Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark for the first time.”
Girner, known for Shirtless Bear-Fighter and Scales and Scoundrels at Image Comics, summed up the appeal of the series succinctly: “It’s grim, it’s bleak, it’s pretty damn bloody. And we hope you enjoy it!”
The Devil’s Red Bride launches this October. Keep reading for a preview of artwork from the first issue, as well as both Bivens’ and artist Nathan Gooden’s covers for the issue.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Trilby Beresford
-