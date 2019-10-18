HEAT VISION

Netflix Hit 'Aggretsuko' to Get Comic Book Series (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
The cult character will take on comics starting in February 2020.
Courtesy of Sanrio/Oni Press
The office worker who can only truly be herself singing death metal at her local karaoke bar has already conquered Netflix, but starting in 2020, Aggretsuko will take on comics as well, courtesy of Oni Press and creators Daniel Barnes and D.J. Kirkland.

Aggretsuko — originally titled Aggressive Retsuko — centers around Retsuko, a single red panda who works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. The character debuted in a series of animated shorts for Japanese network TBS Television in 2016, but came to wider prominence internationally following the 2018 launch of the animated Netflix series, currently in production for its third season and set to debut in 2020.

"What makes Aggretsuko soooo amazing is that it's extremely relatable,” writer Barnes said in a statement. “We've all had to deal with the existential nightmares of the workforce, and we've all had really, really bad bosses. I never thought I'd be able to identify with a red panda that loves death metal so much! I'm super stoked to join Retsuko and her co-workers in all their workplace misadventures!"

"Growing up, I've loved so many of the Sanrio characters like Badtz Maru and Pochacco. But after meeting Retsuko, she has definitely taken the crown,” added artist Kirkland. “I’ve worked my fair share of desk jobs in my adult life and being able to bring these personal experiences to Aggretsuko's world is going to be a lot of fun! Daniel and I have some fun stuff planned."

The two creators have previously collaborated on fantasy graphic novel The Black Mage, to be released Oct. 29 by Oni Press.

Oni’s Aggretsuko is the second title to be released as part of the independent publisher’s new partnership with Sanrio, following the recent announcement of a series of graphic novels featuring the character Gudetama. Aggretsuko will launch Feb. 5, 2020; below, the two covers for the first issue.


