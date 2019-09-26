Sanrio's 'Gudetama' to Star in New Graphic Novel Series (Exclusive)
Sanrio’s characters have dominated U.S. pop culture for years, from the omnipresent Hello Kitty to the aggressive-yet-loveable red panda Aggretsuko. (The company also owns Mr. Men, having purchased the franchise in 2011.) Next year, Heat Vision can reveal that dominance will expand with the release of Gudetama: Love for the Lazy, the first in a series of advice books featuring the company’s lazy egg character, produced by Oni Press.
The 48-page hardcover graphic novel will launch a line of collaborations between the independent publisher and Sanrio, with at least three volumes intended for release a year, each featuring Gudetama offering advice on a different subject. Editions are intended to be priced competitively, at $9.99.
“Gudetama is everywhere!” Oni Press editor-in-chief Sarah Gaydos said in a statement. “We’re totally egg-cited to bring him to the world of comics, and creator Wook-Jin Clark is the perfect collaborator. Gudetama is irreverent, relatable, and lovable, and I can’t wait for everyone to see how Wook-Jin brings those qualities to life in the comics medium.”
Clark, a Portland, Oregon, based cartoonist, is no stranger to working with licensed characters, having previously worked on comics based on Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time and Saban’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. Most recently, his work has appeared in Image Comics’ Flavor, a series he co-created with Joseph Keatinge; he has previously worked with Oni Press on the 2014 publication of his Megagogo series.
The creator, who was born in South Korea but raised in South Carolina, said that he was “so pumped to be a part of this project,” adding, “I still can’t get over that I get to create stories for this amazing character.”
Gudetama: Love for the Lazy will be released in February 2020, timed to Valentine’s Day.
