Sarah Paulson Horror Thriller 'Run' Moves from Lionsgate to Hulu (Exclusive)

The movie was due to be have been released by Lionsgate initially on May 8, to coincide with Mother’s Day Weekend, as the film explores the themes of motherhood gone wrong. But as with many other releases, the novel coronavirus pandemic has either forced distributors to push movies into next year, causing a pile up that is now squeezing some films, or find alternate ways to have their movies seen. That may mean moving films to premium VOD or finding a waiting streamer. (Or in the case of Mulan, both.)

There was no shortage of suitors for Run, sources say, and the jockeying for the movie was competitive. A Hulu premiere date has not been announced. The movie will be released theatrically in select international markets.

Paulson toplines Run, which centers on the relationship between a mother and daughter, played by newcomer Kiera Allen. The mother has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, but when the wheelchair-bound teen begins to grasp the unsettling secrets around her, it sets off a chain of events that see the girl in the fight of her life. Run is noteworthy as it is the first major thriller since the 1948’s The Sign of the Ram to star a wheelchair user.

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it,” said the movie’s director, Aneesh Chaganty. “Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020.”

Run now joins Hulu’s slate of original film including the aforementioned Palm Springs, which was Hulu’s most-watched movie premiere ever, Big Time Adolescence and the upcoming comedy The Binge.

In addition to directing, Chaganty wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. The latter produced with Natalie Qasabian. The team is best known for making the acclaimed sleeper hit, Searching, that starred John Cho.

Paulson is repped by CAA while Allen is repped by John Essay of EssayManagement. Chaganty and Ohanian are represented by CAA and attorney Arine Harapeti.

