Saturn Awards Recognizing Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro and More

The recipients of this year's special awards have been revealed ahead of the June 27 ceremony.

Ahead of the official 44th Annual Saturn Awards Ceremony at the end of the month, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films has revealed the recipients of this year’s special awards. The honors recognize both rising stars and reigning champions of genre entertainment in both movies and television.

Paranormal Activity and Get Out producer Jason Blum will be awarded the Producer’s Showcase Award, while Berlanti Productions president Sarah Schechter — executive producer on the CW shows Arrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Riverdale — is taking home the Dan Curtis Award.

Additionally, Jake Kasdan, producer and director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will receive the Filmmaker’s Showcase Award, with Child’s Play creator Don Mancini — currently supervising producer on the SyFy series Channel Zero — being presented with the Special Achievement Award.

This year’s Founder’s Award, presented in honor of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films founder Dr. Donald A. Reed, will go to Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water creator, director and writer Guillermo del Toro, with particular mention being made to his dedication to elevating genre works into artistic statements in their own right.

The awards ceremony, to take place June 27 in Burbank, will be hosted by Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return star, comedian Jonah Ray. More information about the awards, including a list of this year’s nominees in all categories, can be found at the Saturn Awards website.