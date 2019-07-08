Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot

Eight Saw movies were released between 2004 and 2017 and earned more than $1 billion for Lionsgate. The series centered on a serial killer named Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) and his followers who concocted elaborate death traps for victims, with the villain claiming it was for their own moral development. The new film is described as a reimagining of the series.

The upcoming Saw reboot is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story from Rock. Filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman is back as director after previously helming three Saw movies. Mark Burg and Oren Koules are producing. Rock is executive producing along with James Wan, who directed the 2004 original film, and Leigh Whannell, who wrote and starred in that movie. Longtime Saw executive producer Daniel Heffner is also back.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt,” Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Jackson is currently in theaters with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opened to $185 million over the long holiday week.