'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Sequel in the Works From Paramount, eOne

Much of the creative team is returning, with director André Øvredal set to return and Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman once again writing the script.

Guillmermo del Toro will be back to write the screen story. It is unclear whether he will be back in his previous role of producer.

Scary Stories was made by eOne and CBS Films, but the latter division ceased operation when CBS merged with Paramount parent Viacom. Paramount, sensing more scares and blood could be culled from the tomes, decided to move on its inherited property.

The 2019 movie adapted the short story collections by Alvin Schwartz. It only featured a handful of those stories, and with Schwartz’s three collections, each containing 25 to 29 tales, there will be plenty to choose form.

Logline details are being kept under the covers.

The Hagemans worked on The Lego Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie and worked with del Toro on the filmmaker’s animated Netflix series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia. They recently signed on to adapt the 1980s video game Dragon’s Lair for Ryan Reynolds and Netflix.

Øvredal broke through with his Norwegian found-footage monster movie Trollhunter (no relation) and also directed the supernatural horror thriller The Autopsy of Jane Doe that starred Emile Hirsch.

Øvredal is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. The Hagemans are repped by Underground and Hansen Jacobson.