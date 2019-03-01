Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez and Tracy Morgan to Star in Animated Scooby-Doo Movie (Exclusive)

Last Man on Earth star Will Forte, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker are going for a ride in the Mystery Machine.

The trio have closed deals to voice-star in the untitled Scooby-Doo animated movie being made by Warner Bros. and its Warner Animation Group division.

Dax Shepard and Tony Cervone are directing the feature, which counts Chris Columbus, Charles Roven and Allison Abbate are producers.

The project brings to the big-screen for the first time since 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed the mysterious and borderline supernatural hijinx of four teens and their (borderline) talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo.

Rodriguez will voice Velma, known as the brains of the group. Forte will voice Shaggy, the scaredy cat slacker who is best friends with Scooby. Morgan will voice a character not part of the Scooby universe, but rather part of the larger Hannah-Barbera cartoon universe, Captain Caveman.

The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans...and this time, we are told, the threat is real. The movie is slated for a May 2020 release.

Rodriguez, who in 2018 appeared with Natalie Portman in the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, voiced a character in Smallfoot, an animated offering from Warner’ animated arm, WAG. She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Forte, who for a decade appeared on Saturday Night Live, recently voiced the part of Abraham Lincoln in Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He recently wrapped a dramatic role in Laundromat, directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman.

SNL and 30 Rock alum Morgan will voice Captain Caveman. He also has the Netflix animated series Green Eggs and Ham coming up.

Veteran voice actor Welker's relationship with Scooby-Doo dates to the 1972-73 series The New Scooby-Doo Movies.