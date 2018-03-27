Scooter Braun and Former Marvel Chairman David Maisel Form Mythos Studios

The company has purchased a 50 percent stake in Aspen Comics and is developing the comic book properties 'Fathom' and 'Mythos' for the big screen.

The founding chairman of Marvel Studios is teaming with the manager of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to create a new entertainment company.

Scooter Braun, the man behind SB Projects, and former Marvel Studios chairman David Maisel have joined together to form Mythos Studios, which will be developing comic book properties for the big screen.

The new entity has acquired 50 percent of Aspen Comics, the comic book company created by fan-favorite artist Michael Turner.

In a statement Tuesday, Braun and Maisel sang each other’s praises. “David’s experience of building some of the greatest franchises in film history during his tenure as Founding Chairman at Marvel Studios is invaluable and I’m excited to be partnering with him on this new venture,” offered Braun, while Maisel described his new partner as “a legend as a pop culture engineer and master marketer to global audiences,” adding, “I can think of no more perfect partner to bring the next generation of franchise entertainment to the world.”

Mythos reports that it has “multiple projects in active development,” with Fathom and Soulfire being named as the first projects stemming from the Los Angeles-based company’s investment in Aspen Comics. Underseas heroine Fathom, originally published by Image Comics, was created and drawn by Michael Turner before he was diagnosed with cancer; he continued to work on the character until his death in 2008. (It has been continued by a number of different creators in the years since.) Soulfire, a futuristic sci-fi fantasy about a world devoid of magic, was created by Turner in 2003.

Both projects are looking for distribution and financing partners.