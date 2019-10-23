Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' Lands April 2020 Release Date

The story follows a small town Oregon teacher Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother Paul (Jesse Plemons) as they become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) who harbors a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane round out the cast.

Cooper directed from a screenplay by C. Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca and Cooper. It is based on Antosca's short story The Quiet Boy.

See the new trailer for Antlers, also released today, below.