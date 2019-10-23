Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' Lands April 2020 Release Date
Scott Cooper's supernatural horror film Antlers will hit theaters on April 17, 2020, Fox Searchlight said Wednesday.
Antlers is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer and J. Miles Dale.
The story follows a small town Oregon teacher Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother Paul (Jesse Plemons) as they become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) who harbors a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.
Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane round out the cast.
Cooper directed from a screenplay by C. Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca and Cooper. It is based on Antosca's short story The Quiet Boy.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
