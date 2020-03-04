Scott Derrickson, Chris Evans Teaming for Skydance Thriller 'Bermuda'

HEAT VISION

by Aaron Couch
The filmmaker exited as director of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' earlier this year.
After exiting as director of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Scott Derrickson has found a project that could team him with one of Marvel Studios' other leading men. The filmmaker is set to helm Bermuda for Skydance, with Captain America actor Chris Evans eyed to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

In a bit of moviemaking irony, Sam Raimi was at one time attached to direct Bermuda. Raimi recently signed on to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Derrickson exited that film earlier this year. Bermuda, centered around the Bermuda Triangle, had a script from Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Raimi was attached. Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rewrite the script.

Derrickson rose to horror prominence with 2005's The Exorcism of Emily Rose and went on to direct The Day the Earth Stood Still, Sinister and Doctor Strange, the 2016 Marvel film that earned $677.7 million globally and brought Benedict Cumberbatch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Derrickson remains an executive producer on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Evans retired the role of Captain America with Avengers: Endgame, and last week joined Greg Berlanti's upcoming Little Shop of Horrors remake.

Derrickson is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Evans is repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Variety first reported the Bermuda news.

