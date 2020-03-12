'Scream' Reboot to Be Directed by 'Ready or Not' Filmmakers (Exclusive)

Spyglass Media is behind the project. The company was formed a year ago with former MGM head Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Lantern had the rights to Scream when it took control of film and TV assets from the Weinstein Co. in a bankruptcy sale in 2018.

Scream was the 1996 slasher horror movie, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williams, focusing on a young woman in a small town who becomes the target of a killer who wears a mask inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream. (The killer would later become known as GhostFace.)

The movie took on horror movie cliches even as it delivered thrills and laughs, becoming a massive hit as it crossed the $100 million domestic mark. The movie made stars out of its cast, which included Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, and thrust Craven into the mainstream.

The movie rejuvenated the horror genre in the mid-to-late 1990s and launched a franchise with three sequels as well as a recent MTV television series, which took an anthology approach to the slasher story.

Details on this latest iteration of Scream are scarce. It is unclear whether it's a reboot or a continuation of the story, which is the tact taken by the movie sequels. It is also unclear if Spyglass is taking a multiplatform approach to the horror brand.

Spyglass had no comment.

Radio Silence's Ready or Not mixed horror and comedy to great effect, with the biting bloody movie proving to be a hit with critics and audiences, grossing an impressive $57 million at the worldwide box office on a $6 million budget.

The collective, which also made segments for popular horror anthology V/H/S and Southbound, is developing an untitled bear-centric horror comedy described as Good Boys meets The Revenant. That project is being developed with Lord Miller and is set up at Universal.