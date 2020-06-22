HEAT VISION

Seal Says Joel Schumacher Turned "Kiss From a Rose" From a Flop to an Iconic Hit

by Ryan Parker
The Grammy-winning artist remembers how his friend helped his career skyrocket thanks to the Batman film.
Seal   |   VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
The Grammy-winning artist remembers how his friend helped his career skyrocket thanks to the Batman film.

Seal on Monday told a story he said was not well-known about his classic song "Kiss From a Rose," which Joel Schumacher helped make a huge hit. The director died Monday. He was 80.

In a video that was more than five minutes long, the musician sang a few bars of his song before telling the story of how it was a flop in 1994 before Schumacher fell in love with it and used it on the soundtrack for Batman Forever in 1995.

Heat Vision breakdown

"It was the fourth single from my second album. It went into the charts at No. 60 and dropped to No. 80-something the next week and that was the end of it. It was over," Seal explained. 

While he was in the studio working on his next album, he got a call from Schumacher who said he was seeking a song to use during the love scene in his Batman film. Seal told the director he could not think of one that might work, but his manager at the time sent Schumacher the album with "Kiss" highlighted.

Schumacher called the next day and said it did mesh with the scene, but he loved it so much, he planned on using it for the end credits, Seal said, noting the song went on win the 1996 Grammy for record of the year, song of the year and best male pop vocal performance. He also sold 8 million albums.

Calling it a "song that has pretty much defined my career," Seal said Monday "Kiss" was not rerecord or reproduced. "The only thing we did was make a decent video for it," he said. "He didn't even charge me, he said he loved the song so much. Subsequently, kids thought I was Batman because the song was so big." 

Saying Schumacher "is with us in spirit," Seal closed his message Monday with "I owe my career in large part to Joel Schumacher. I just want to say I love you Joel. Thank you very much for everything that you've done for me. One day, we'll all meet again back home." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joel Schumacher (1940-2020)

A post shared by SEAL (@seal) on

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Y: The Last Man,' 'American Horror Stories' Moving to FX on Hulu
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. 'Jurassic World' Director Colin Trevorrow to Direct 'Atlantis' for Universal
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Kimberly Nordyke
  5. by Phil Pirrello
LATEST NEWS
1.
Seal Says Joel Schumacher Turned "Kiss From a Rose" From a Flop to an Iconic Hit
by Ryan Parker
2.
Steve Bing, Producer and Real Estate Heir, Dies at 55
by Katie Kilkenny
3.
NBC Narrows Pilot Slate, Will Shoot Five in the Fall
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Writers Guild of Canada Confronts Criticism Over Inclusion: "There's No Hidden Agenda"
by Etan Vlessing
5.
BTS Takes Over 'UNO! Mobile' for Limited In-Game Event (Exclusive)
by Trilby Beresford