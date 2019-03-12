1:34pm PT by Aaron Couch

'In Search of Darkness' Trailer Is a Dive Into '80s Horror

The Hollywood Reporter contributor David Weiner directs the documentary, which draws from more than 40 in-depth interviews.
An upcoming documentary is going to the darkest corner of the 1980s, a time that redefined the horror genre. 

The team behind In Search of Darkness conducted more than 40 in-depth interviews with horror actors and filmmakers such as Gremlins director Joe Dante, Child's Play director Tom Holland, and A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp.

"In Search of Darkness charts the seismic shift in the consumption of horror movies in the '80s, when practically anyone could see a film on cable or VHS and kids didn’t have to sneak into a theater to see a rated-R film," In Search of Darkness director David Weiner says. "I first saw Friday the 13th on HBO at two in the morning during a sleepover at a friend’s house, and I shouldn’t have. It profoundly affected me and stoked the fire of my passion for horror movies.”

Weiner is a veteran entertainment journalist and a contributor to The Hollywood Reporter. He has written lengthy features on the 1978 animated Lord of the Rings and 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. And naturally, he's also delved into horror projects such as 1983's Child's Play.

In Search of Darkness is in production and is continuing to crowdfund via Indiegogo, where it has raised more than $166,000. It will be released in July, and initially will only be available to backers of the project. Check out the trailer. 

