'Searching' Trailer Turns John Cho's World Upside Down

The thriller about a father's search for his missing daughter is told entirely on the screens of devices.

The trailer for Searching gives a look at a story told in an inventive way.

The thriller sees a father played by John Cho searching for his daughter, Margot (Michele La), 37 hours after she's gone missing. The action of the film takes place entirely on the screens of devices such as computers and smartphones as David Kim (Cho) goes through his daughter's laptop for clues and discovers that perhaps he doesn't know much about her life at all.

Aneesh Chaganty directed the film and wrote the script with Sev Ohanian. Debra Messing and Joseph Lee also star in the film, which earned strong reviews when it premiered at Sundance in January.

Screen Gems is releasing Searching on Aug. 3.