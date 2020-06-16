Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con Canceled
This year's Emerald City Comic Con has been canceled. In its place, organizers ReedPop announced Tuesday both a digital event and in-person 2021 show as replacements.
The Seattle-based event was originally scheduled for March 12-15, before being postponed at the last minute after multiple guests and exhibitors canceled due to concerns over the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The show was ultimately rescheduled for Aug. 21-23, but has now been canceled outright following what was characterized in a statement as “many discussions with the convention center, exhibitors, artists and fans.”
In its place, ReedPop is promising “a digital event in August to support exhibitors and connect fans with as much of the content you love as possible." Further details will be released in the future. The next physical Emerald City Comic Con has been scheduled for March 4-7, 2021.
All tickets for the 2020 event will be automatically refunded, according to ReedPop, with information about purchasing tickets for the 2021 event to be revealed this fall.
In the announcement of the show’s cancelation, ReedPop promises, “ECCC will return. We will connect with our favorite artists and creators again. We will cheer for our heroes again. We will discover new fandoms and meet new friends again. We will wear and take pictures of awesome cosplay again. We will celebrate what we love with each other again.”
The news comes one day after ReedPop and Lucasfilm canceled this year's edition of Star Wars Celebration.
