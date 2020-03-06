Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con Indefinitely Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The comic convention was originally scheduled to begin March 12.

Less than a week after declaring that Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con would go on despite the coronavirus outbreak in the city, ReedPop has released a statement announcing that the convention will be postponed until this summer at the earliest.

In the statement, posted on the convention’s website, ReedPop explained that the decision to postpone the event came after “many hours of conversation internally and consultation with local government officials and the tourism bureau,” noting, “We did everything that we could to run the event as planned, but ultimately, we are following the guidance of the local public health officials indicating that conventions should now be postponed.”

Fan attendees will receive refunds on tickets within 30 days, according to the statement, although it’s unclear whether or not show floor and artists alley exhibitors will receive full refunds at this time. Emerald City Comic Con 2020 was originally scheduled to run March 12-15 in the Washington State Convention Center. Throughout this week, a number of companies, exhibitors and creators had pulled out of the show, prompting more expectation that ReedPop would eventually be forced to pull the show altogether. “Reedpop remains determined and committed to running Emerald City Comic Con in 2020 and we are working closely with Visit Seattle and the Washington State Convention Center to secure alternate dates this summer,” the statement reads, re: rescheduling the event. “As we explore options for new dates, please know that our priority is to bring you an equally amazing event.”