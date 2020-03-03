Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con Sees Cancellations Over Coronavirus Outbreak

In terms of individual creators attending, a number have taken to social media to announce that they would not be attending this year’s show including, but by no means limited to, Steve Lieber, Jen Bartel, Jim Zub and Benjamin Percy.

Emerald City Comic Con, owned and operated by ReedPop, has not yet responded to the cancellations, nor to the latest updates about the situation in Seattle, which confirmed its 27th case of Covid-19 on Tuesday. King County, which includes Seattle, has been placed under a state of emergency as a result of the viral outbreak.

The most recent update from Emerald City Comic Con was a statement issued March 1, which advised that the show would go ahead as planned, with “enhanced cleaning and sanitization across the show” promised. “As ECCC approaches we will be constantly reviewing our health protection activities, public health messaging, hygiene and medical control measures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response further in line with up to date public health advice and guidance, including that of the CDC,” the statement explained.

Currently, Emerald City Comic Con is scheduled to take place March 12 though 15 in Seattle.