'Second Coming' of Jesus Comic Book Finds New Home After DC Cancelation

'Second Coming,' in which Jesus returns to Earth only to be appalled by the state of humanity, was previously targeted by trolls

A month after the series was canceled at the creators’ request by DC, Second Coming — the comic book series in which Jesus Christ returns to Earth to find himself replaced in humanity’s hearts by a superhero — has been picked up by independent publisher AHOY Comics, with a launch planned for this summer.

The series, by Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles and The Flintstones writer Mark Russell and artist Richard Pace, had been targeted by rightwing trolls before its originally scheduled release date this month; at the time of the title’s cancellation at DC, Russell took to Twitter to clarify, “DC did not do anything untoward to me. I asked for the rights back and they gracefully agreed.”

Russell continues to work with DC, currently writing Wonder Twins for the publisher.

Second Coming, which Russell intends to run for at least six issues, will now be published by AHOY Comics, which launched its line last September, with former DC editor and writer Tom Peyer as editor-in-chief. In its short existence so far, AHOY has already published material by Peyer, Jamal Igle, Grant Morrison, Ann Nocenti, Mariah McCourt and more.

"Mark has the rare gift of being able to communicate things he's thought deeply about in a way that's easy and fun to read. Richard draws earthy, human characters you can think and feel right along with," Peyer told Heat Vision in a statement. "They make a powerful combination."

The entire creative team from the series’ original incarnation will be present in its new home, including cover artist Amanda Conner. ”I am excited by the second coming of Second Coming, and am thrilled to be in the company of so many talented people on and off the page,” Conner told The Hollywood Reporter.

