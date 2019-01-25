Second Million Dollar Screenplay Contest Unveiled

The grand prize winner of the competition from producers Jason Shuman and Zachary Green will see their screenplay produced as a feature film with a budget of at least $1 million.

Producers Jason Shuman (Rebel in the Rye, Lone Survivor) and Zachary Green have unveiled plans for their second $1 million screenplay competition, The Launch, aimed at college and university students worldwide.

With their latest search for the next generation of screenwriters getting underway on Feb. 1 and to run through May 31, the winners will be announced on Aug. 1. The Launch will award $100,000 education grants to eight finalists.

The grand prize winner will see his or her screenplay produced as a feature film with a budget of at least $1 million.

The Launch's first competition saw USC student Stanley Kalu win with the screenplay for The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, before it was produced, with Steven Silver, Nicola Peltz, and Spencer Neville starring and Ali LeRoi directing.

For the second cycle of The Launch, students around the world over 18 years of age and enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate screenwriting program can enter.

The judging panel will include Green, Shuman, casting director Barbara Fiorentino, writer/producer Eduardo Cisneros, writer/director Ali LeRoi, and Stanley Kalu, the winner of the first competition.

More information on The Launch can be found here.