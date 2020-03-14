Secret Blumhouse Thriller 'Vengeance' Suspends Production Over Coronavirus Concerns (Exclusive)

The movie stars Novak as well as Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Boyd Holbrook. Novak wrote the script.

Jason Blum is producing via his Blumhouse banner along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilteath of Divide/Conquer.

Vengeance is the latest feature to be suspended as more and more Hollywood productions hit pause on shooting. Saturday saw Warner Bros pause The Batman for what is says is a two week period. Sony postponed pre-production on action comedy The Man from Toronto and the Massachusetts production of Shrine.

Disney was the first major studio to begin halting shoots, announcing a slew of suspensions Friday morning. By the end of the day, Universal was going on hiatus on Jurassic Park: Dominion and two others.