Secret Blumhouse Thriller 'Vengeance' Suspends Production Over Coronavirus Concerns (Exclusive)
Production on Vengeance, a Blumhouse thriller that was shooting under the radar, has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.
B.J. Novak, best known for his work on The Office, was making his directorial debut with the production, which was shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Crew members were informed of the decision Saturday. The movie had been about two weeks into production.
The movie stars Novak as well as Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, and Boyd Holbrook. Novak wrote the script.
Jason Blum is producing via his Blumhouse banner along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilteath of Divide/Conquer.
Vengeance is the latest feature to be suspended as more and more Hollywood productions hit pause on shooting. Saturday saw Warner Bros pause The Batman for what is says is a two week period. Sony postponed pre-production on action comedy The Man from Toronto and the Massachusetts production of Shrine.
Disney was the first major studio to begin halting shoots, announcing a slew of suspensions Friday morning. By the end of the day, Universal was going on hiatus on Jurassic Park: Dominion and two others.
