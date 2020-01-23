Disney Movies to Be Adapted as Immersive Experiences by Secret Cinema (Exclusive)

Details for which titles will be adapted into secret worlds are still under discussion, but Secret Cinema will work with Disney’s StudioLAB, the studio’s tech-focused storytelling laboratory hub, to find the best way to adapt the movies into event worlds.

The first show is due to premiere in London later this year. However, the deal also calls for Secret Cinema to expand across the pond, with experiences being planned for Los Angeles and New York. More global expansion could occur beyond that.

Secret Cinema is a unique and immersive movie-screening series that, as the company touts, revolutionizes the way people experience a film. Fusing film with live music, art, theater and dance, Secret Cinema creates elaborate authentic worlds where the movie’s story lives and breathes, placing the audience at the heart of the action and bringing the story to life.

The company converts huge spaces into movie worlds where actors play out storylines and hero moments each night of the production. Audiences participate by becoming part of the show and story, from the moment they buy a ticket to when they are assigned a character and are transported into the preshow narrative. Filmgoers step into the world of the movie, becoming their character, and uncover secret storylines and participate as if they were inside the film itself.

Among the properties Secret Cinema has “adapted” are Moulin Rouge!, Blade Runner, Casablanca, Grand Budapest Hotel, Shawshank Redemption, Stranger Things and Alien. The company even tackled the Disney-owned Star Wars several years ago but that was through a previous deal.

"Working with The Walt Disney Studios is much more than access to a treasure trove of titles, it’s about bringing together a unique combination of skills and expertise to build ever more authentic and amazing experiences, raising the bar again for what we mean by ‘immersive cinema,’” said Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander.