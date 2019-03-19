'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': Margot Robbie Reveals Sharon Tate Poster

Not much is known about the highly-anticipated film — which Tarantino is directing, producing and also wrote — other than it takes place in Hollywood during the height of the hippy movement and while the Manson Family massacres occur.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared the poster on her social media accounts. "Hollywood. 1969," she wrote along with an image that shows Robbie's Tate standing in front of the iconic Fox Village Theater (now the Regency Village Theater).

On Monday, the first poster for Tarantino's ninth film was released. It featured stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio dressed in late '60s garb with the Hollywood sign in the background.

The actual Tate was viciously murdered by followers of Charles Mason in August 1969. She was 26.

The film description centers around former Western TV star Cliff Booth (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Rick Dalton (Pitt) navigating a town and an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old," Tarantino has said of the film. "I'm very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and the late Luke Perry round out the film's star-studded ensemble.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released July 26. See the poster below.