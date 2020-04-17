'Seinfeld' Video Game Pitch Is Impressive — for Being About Nothing

"Honestly, we are just huge fans of the show," the duo writes on the game's pitch site. "There is an incredible list of better scams and cash grabs that are less of a long shot. We could live like kings and commit mail fraud, however we'd much rather follow our hearts."

Along with the detailed pitch is a minute-long mock-up version of what the game could be, should it get made.

Players would be able to select their favorite character (but not Kramer, which is a joke about Michael Richards' infamous 2012 racist meltdown) and play through certain new chapters based on classic episodes of the iconic sitcom.

"We will write a brand new story revolving around the Seinfeld characters designed to work in this medium, remaining faithful to the tone and themes of the show," the duo writes.

Janerka and Dixon hope by showcasing a snippet of what the game could be online, fans will show their support for the product, thereby making a case for licensing.

Check out the pitch gameplay below.