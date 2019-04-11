'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Sells 2 Million Copies in Ten Days

The debut is one of the best of the year thus far, especially for a more niche title with a steep learning curve for new players.

It's no "Game Over" for From Software.

The Japanese game developer has delivered another hit with the brutally difficult action adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which sold over 2 million copies worldwide in its first 10 days of release.

The game, developed by From and published by Activision, launched on March 22 to overwhelmingly positive reviews — despite a few op-eds lamenting its stiff gameplay challenge that some used as a launching pad to discuss accessibility features in games.

Sekiro is yet another hit for From, best known for the Dark Souls franchise which has sold over 13 million copies since the first title launched in 2009.

Available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC, Sekiro puts players in control of a shinboi warrior named Wolf who traverses a dark, fantastical reimagining of Sengoku era Japan.

Sekiro's launch is one of the best of the year thus far, especially for a more niche title with a steep learning curve for new players. In February, Capcom's Resident Evil 2 and Square Enix and Disney's Kingdom Hearts 3 both got off to hot starts, shipping 3 million and 5 million copies respectively in their first week of launch, but unlike Sekiro, those games were either a remake of a very popular past title or the long-awaited installment in a best-selling franchise.

Meanwhile, for Activision, Sekiro is another solid launch following the Spyro Reignited Trilogy last November, which launched to 1.04 million copies sold in its first week, sales 30 percent higher in its first month than all other previous titles in the series combined.