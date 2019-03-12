Anne Hathaway's 'Sesame Street' Movie Lands Winter 2021 Release

Warner Bros. and MGM's Sesame Street movie starring Anne Hathaway is slated to hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021.

In a twinned announcement, the studio on Tuesday also revealed that it will release director Tim Story's Tom and Jerry film on April 16, 2021. Neither film has an official title.

Sesame Street will begin shooting in June, according to studio insiders. Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the family film, with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy producing alongside Michael Aguilar and Entertainment 360.

The movie, which is expected to include appearances from Sesame Street residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster, is said to be a musical. Chris Galletta (Kings of Summer) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Story's Tom and Jerry pic is a live-action hybrid based on the classic animated series created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera that was first introduced in 1940.