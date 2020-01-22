Seth Rogen, David F. Sandberg Tackling Rick Remender's 'Fear Agent' for Amazon (Exclusive)

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote the script for 'The Batman,' will write the adaptation of the sci-fi comic from author Remender, who signs a 3-year overall deal with Sony Picture Television.

Seth Rogen and David F. Sandberg have teamed up to adapt the Rick Remender-written comic Fear Agent as a series.

Amazon has won a competitive bidding war to pick up the rights to the title, beating out Peacock, HBO Max and TNT, according to sources.

Sandberg, who directed Shazam! and Annabelle: Creation, is on board to helm and executive produce while rising scribe Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, is on board to pen the pilot.

Rogen and his Point Grey Productions partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are exec producing with Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl. The group previously teamed for the sci-fi comedy Future Man that streamed on Hulu.

Remender and Agent co-creator Tony Moore, who drew the series, are also exec producing as is Lotta Losten.

The setting up of Agent comes as Remender, the prolific creator who is making heavy inroads into the comics-to-screen business, signs a three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, which is behind Agent. Remender previously teamed with SPT to turn his comic Deadly Class into a series for Syfy. He also acted as showrunner, marking one of the few times a comics creator rose to that level. (In most adaptations, comic creators have minimal involvement in the adaptation of their works.)

Rogen, Remender and the cohorts are planning on keeping the ambitious and offbeat tone of the comic. The logline is thus: Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.

The comic was first published by Image when it launched in 2005 then moved to Dark Horse, which became its home until the story’s conclusion in 2012. The comic had a dedicated following and attracted Hollywood attention early on, with Universal at one point developing an adaptation for the big screen.

Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey.

Rogen's Point Grey has already made inroads into Amazon's series business, exec producing the adaptation of the Garth Ennis-written comic, The Boys. The company is also the well-received comic book adaptation of Preacher for AMC.

Tolmach is currently in production on Spider-Man spin-off feature Venom 2 and is in post on Morbius, also based on Sony's Spider-man-centric characters. He is also coming off the blockbuster performance of Jumanji: The Next Level, which has grossed over $712 million worldwide.

Remender's imprint Giant Generator recently signed an exclusive deal with Image Comics. He is repped by UTA and Katz Golden.

Sandberg, repped by Paradigm and Jackoway Austen, is prepping to mount a sequel to Shazam! for New Line. The DC Comics-based project is eying a summer start.

Heat Vision breakdown

Tomlin is writing Mega Man, which is being developed by Chernin Entertainment. Batman is currently in production with Matt Reeves directing. Tomlin is repped by Grandview and Goodman Schenkman.