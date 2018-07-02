Speed Running Marathon SGDQ Raises $2.1 Million for Charity

The weeklong, semiannual series of video game marathons has raised more than $16 million for organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation since its launch in 2010.

Video game speed running marathon Summer Games Done Quick wrapped up its 2018 edition in the wee hours of Sunday morning, with the weeklong event raising a record $2.1 million for charity Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières).

What started as Classic Games Done quick in 2010, a charity marathon held in a literal "parent's basement," has grown into an event with over 2,000 registered attendees, millions of viewers on Twitch, and millions more once the individual runs are uploaded to the GDQ YouTube channel.

Games Done Quick added the summer event in 2011 to supplement its other weeklong marathon, Awesome Games Done Quick, usually held in January. The two events together have raised over $16 million for charities including MSF, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Organization for Autism Research, and CARE.

GDQ marathons also now include several ancillary events, such as on-site tournaments and panels — as well as running commentary and interviews with runners — turning them into de facto conventions for the speed running community. And recently, GDQ has expanded its brand beyond its semiannual marathons.

One new initiative, GDQ HotFix, launched last year, is a Twitch series highlighting races and tournaments from around the speed running community. The other, GDQ Express, is a shorter-format live marathon — so a few days instead of a whole week — the first of which will take place at TwitchCon on Oct. 26-28.

GDQ also announced recently that the next Awesome Games Done Quick will take place Jan. 6-13, 2019.

Going into the final weekend of SGDQ 2018, Games Done Quick director of operations Matt Merkle sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the growth of the event, the appeal of speed running, and what else GDQ has planned for the future.

Can you talk a bit about the genesis of the event and its evolution from your perspective?

I started watching it right when it started at Classic Games Done Quick. And that was actually the event that [GDQ founder] Mike Uyama held in his basement with his friends — just a small get-together. It was such a huge hit that immediately after, there were a lot of people in the speed running community at that time [that said], "Hey, we'd like to come join in next time." There were so many people [that Mike said] "OK, clearly I'm outgrowing my basement!" So the very next year they moved it into a youth center location. And that's pretty much how the actual event started. But then as word got out, as streaming [attracted] more and more viewers from all over the place, as the Twitch platform took off and people saw what was going on, more people outside of speed running also started watching and also wanting to attend and watch in person. Basically that's where it's been since. So from the first event of maybe 50 to 100 people it's grown to over 2,000 people for this event this Sunday.

I get the sense, and this could just be from me watching GDQ grow from a couch in a basement to what it is this year, how it's kind of tracked this explosion in the popularity of speed running — and also obviously the rise of Twitch. But do you get the sense from talking to people that GDQ has been more a cause of that or the beneficiary?

Especially early on I feel like GDQ was definitely a driving force in the growth of the speed running community, and driving people in to see, like, "Hey, what's going on? What is this?" However, there's also been other things, like Speedrun.com was a huge one. That was a new leaderboard system and website that launched a few years back that also helped drive things quite a bit more. And also Twitch in general launching and growing was a big factor. Because prior to that you had things like uStream, which were just extremely limited in how they approached things and how they could actually handle viewers and how easy they were to use. So it was a combination of factors, but we definitely had a driving force in that growth. As of now I think we're definitely something of like a public face on the speed running community. But once they're in the community, it's definitely a lot more mixed. There's other events going on, there's other tournaments — and even our HotFixes were highlighting all this stuff going on in the community. So it's not just us anymore. But it definitely was for a while a big deal.

The GDQ HotFix was launched this year, correct?

It kicked off last year in a kind of experimental stage, and then we started ramping it up more and more this year. We're having them at least every couple weeks. And it's fun to use our popular channel on Twitch to highlight these other things going on in the community, to help and support them, and say, "Hey, if you want to get into speed running this is how you do it, this is how the community works." I think it's very important for us to help the community just as much as they've helped us.

Do you guys have any plans for more expansion? Are there stated goals of doing, say, one HotFix a week, other series, other events, tournaments, anything else you guys have in the hopper to expand out beyond to two marquee events of the year?

Besides those two main events, we actually just announced shortly before our summer games that we have GDQ Express, which is a smaller events brand that we're starting. It'll be a short weekend event, but it'll be very similar to our main event, just in a smaller capacity held in the middle of TwitchCon. So that'll be really interesting. Other smaller events that were online only, they were generally relief efforts. Like we had a relief effort last year for Hurricane Harvey, and that was really successful. And we are definitely open to doing those again as the needs arise. And outside of that, HotFix of course we'll continue to be pushing that. I don't know exactly what the schedule's gonna be looking like in the next six months, but it often depends on what the community is doing. We are also trying to look into giving back to the community in different ways, especially trying to help people get introduced into the community and help them start running. We had actually at the last winter event AGDQ '18, we had the Strider tutorial, and there was an absolutely fantastic reception from it. And I definitely think that there's more that we can do there in the future. And we might even publish some of that stuff on YouTube as well just to kind of have a more permanent presence online.

