'Shang-Chi' Director Tests Negative for COVID-19

Destin Daniel Cretton revealed his test results on Instagram days after the Marvel Studios movie shut down production.

Though Disney has stopped live-action work on projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the wake of the coronavirus, the Marvel Studios movie got some good news this week. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton tested negative for COVID-19, after self-isolating last week.

The director revealed the results Monday on Instagram, in the comments of an image of his children. “I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead,” Cretton wrote in part. “Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier.”

Heat Vision breakdown

His post continued, “Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home. Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet.” First unit production halted on Shang-Chi on March 12 as Cretton awaited results, with Marvel saying in a statement that no final decision concerning the shoot would be made “until he gets the result this coming week,” although second unit and off production would continue. On March 13, Disney shut down its live-action productions entirely, including Shang-Chi. A number of productions at other studios have shut down in the face of COVID-19, including Avatar’s New Zealand shoot, The Matrix 4’s Berlin shoot and The Batman’s U.K. shoot.