GammaRay to Host Shaw Brothers Movie Marathon on Twitch

With films like 'One-Armed Swordsman' and 'The Five Deadly Venoms,' Shaw Brothers turned martial arts cinema into an international phenomenon.

On Tuesday, GammaRay, the fandom content platform launched in August by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert's Skybound Entertainment, announced that it would be hosting a five-day marathon of classic Shaw Brothers martial arts films on Twitch, in partnership with Celestial Pictures.

Brothers Run Run and Runme Shaw founded their Shaw Brothers studio in Hong Kong in 1958. Over the next four decades the company would produce close to 1,000 films, turning martial arts cinema into an international phenomenon in the process.

"We're thrilled to bring the quintessential Shaw Brothers films to a new generation of fans through this collaboration with GammaRay," said Agnes Cheung, executive vp of Celestial Pictures, which owns the rights to over 750 digitally remastered Shaw Brothers films. "Interactive streaming will open up a new horizon for the passionate fandom of kung fu cinema. The marathon will allow the audience to be immersed without interruption in the everlasting Shaw Brothers magic."

"We're excited to introduce cult classic movies from the '70s and '80s to our fans on Twitch for the first time," said Do Duong, COO of GammaRay, whose other investors include David Ellison's Skydance Media, Third Wave Ventures and C Ventures. "Kung fu has influenced filmmaking, hip-hop music and pop culture, so we're thankful to Celestial Pictures for access to their Shaw Brothers action titles, and to Twitch for using their service to introduce a larger audience to the kung fu phenomenon."

The marathon begins at midnight on Feb. 4 and ends just after midnight on Feb. 9. Following that, GammaRay will host Shaw Brothers double features each Thursday and Friday night from Thursday, Feb. 15, to Friday, March 8.

Below, see the list of films that will screen on the GammaRay Twitch channel along with dates and times.

MARATHON

Feb. 4

12:00 a.m.: One-Armed Swordsman

1:54 a.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship

3:44 a.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman

5:28 a.m.: Descendant of the Sun

6:54 a.m.: Coward Bastard

8:17 a.m.: One-Armed Swordsman

10:11 a.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship

12:01 p.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman

1:45 p.m.: Holy Flame of the Martial World

3:13 p.m.: The Shadow Whip

4:34 p.m.: One-Armed Swordsman

6:28 p.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship

8:18 p.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman

10:02 p.m.: Executioners From Shaolin

11:41 p.m.: The Shadow Whip

Feb. 5

1:02 a.m.: Shaolin Mantis

2:41 a.m.: Golden Swallow

4:28 a.m.: Bat Without Wings

5:59 a.m.: The Five Deadly Venoms

7:39 a.m.: The Dragon Missile

9:03 a.m.: Shaolin Mantis

10:41 a.m.: Golden Swallow

12:28 p.m.: Bat Without Wings

1:59 p.m.: The Fighting Fool

3:34 p.m.: The Dragon Missile

4:58 p.m.: Black Tavern

6:24 p.m.: The Shadow Whip

7:45 p.m.: Shaolin Mantis

9:24 p.m.: Golden Swallow

11:11 p.m.: The 14 Amazons

Feb. 6

The Five Deadly Venoms

The Dragon Missile

The Lady Is a Boss

The Kid With the Golden Arm

The Invincible Shaolin

Blood Brothers

The Savage Five

The Lady Is a Boss

The Kid With the Golden Arm

The Five Deadly Venoms

Blood Brothers

The Savage Five

The Lady Is a Boss

Holy Flame of the Martial World

Heroes Two

Feb. 7

Coward Bastard

Blood Brothers

The Fighting Fool

The Savage Five

Opium and the Kung-Fu Master

Heroes Two

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Return to the 36th Chamber

Disciples of the 36th Chamber

The 14 Amazons

Opium and the Kung-Fu Master

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Return to the 36th Chamber

Disciples of the 36th Chamber

The 14 Amazons

Feb. 8

Heroes Two

Buddha's Palm

The Invincible Shaolin

Executioners From Shaolin

New One-Armed Swordsman

Descendant of the Sun

Black Tavern

Buddha's Palm

Executioners From Shaolin

New One-Armed Swordsman

Holy Flame of the Martial World

Black Tavern

The Invincible Shaolin

New One-Armed Swordsman

MOVIE NIGHTS

Feb. 15

5:03 p.m.: King Boxer

6:43 p.m.: Five Element Ninja

Feb. 16

5:03 p.m.: Come Drink With Me

6:36 p.m. Super Inframan

Feb. 22

5:03 p.m.: Chinatown Kid

6:32 p.m.: All Men Are Brothers

Feb. 23

5:03 p.m.: My Young Auntie

7:00 p.m.: Dirty Ho

March 1

5:03 p.m.: Crippled Avengers

6:46 p.m.: Masked Avengers

March 2

5:03 p.m.: Challenge of the Masters

7:00 p.m.: Vengeance

March 7

5:03 p.m.: The Web of Death

6:32 p.m.: Death Duel

March 8

5:03 p.m.: Mad Monkey Kung Fu

6:39 p.m.: Eight Diagram Pole Fighter