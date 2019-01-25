9:00am PT by Pete Keeley
GammaRay to Host Shaw Brothers Movie Marathon on Twitch
On Tuesday, GammaRay, the fandom content platform launched in August by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert's Skybound Entertainment, announced that it would be hosting a five-day marathon of classic Shaw Brothers martial arts films on Twitch, in partnership with Celestial Pictures.
Brothers Run Run and Runme Shaw founded their Shaw Brothers studio in Hong Kong in 1958. Over the next four decades the company would produce close to 1,000 films, turning martial arts cinema into an international phenomenon in the process.
"We're thrilled to bring the quintessential Shaw Brothers films to a new generation of fans through this collaboration with GammaRay," said Agnes Cheung, executive vp of Celestial Pictures, which owns the rights to over 750 digitally remastered Shaw Brothers films. "Interactive streaming will open up a new horizon for the passionate fandom of kung fu cinema. The marathon will allow the audience to be immersed without interruption in the everlasting Shaw Brothers magic."
"We're excited to introduce cult classic movies from the '70s and '80s to our fans on Twitch for the first time," said Do Duong, COO of GammaRay, whose other investors include David Ellison's Skydance Media, Third Wave Ventures and C Ventures. "Kung fu has influenced filmmaking, hip-hop music and pop culture, so we're thankful to Celestial Pictures for access to their Shaw Brothers action titles, and to Twitch for using their service to introduce a larger audience to the kung fu phenomenon."
The marathon begins at midnight on Feb. 4 and ends just after midnight on Feb. 9. Following that, GammaRay will host Shaw Brothers double features each Thursday and Friday night from Thursday, Feb. 15, to Friday, March 8.
Below, see the list of films that will screen on the GammaRay Twitch channel along with dates and times.
MARATHON
Feb. 4
12:00 a.m.: One-Armed Swordsman
1:54 a.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship
3:44 a.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
5:28 a.m.: Descendant of the Sun
6:54 a.m.: Coward Bastard
8:17 a.m.: One-Armed Swordsman
10:11 a.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship
12:01 p.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
1:45 p.m.: Holy Flame of the Martial World
3:13 p.m.: The Shadow Whip
4:34 p.m.: One-Armed Swordsman
6:28 p.m.: Trilogy of Swordsmanship
8:18 p.m.: Return of the One-Armed Swordsman
10:02 p.m.: Executioners From Shaolin
11:41 p.m.: The Shadow Whip
Feb. 5
1:02 a.m.: Shaolin Mantis
2:41 a.m.: Golden Swallow
4:28 a.m.: Bat Without Wings
5:59 a.m.: The Five Deadly Venoms
7:39 a.m.: The Dragon Missile
9:03 a.m.: Shaolin Mantis
10:41 a.m.: Golden Swallow
12:28 p.m.: Bat Without Wings
1:59 p.m.: The Fighting Fool
3:34 p.m.: The Dragon Missile
4:58 p.m.: Black Tavern
6:24 p.m.: The Shadow Whip
7:45 p.m.: Shaolin Mantis
9:24 p.m.: Golden Swallow
11:11 p.m.: The 14 Amazons
Feb. 6
The Five Deadly Venoms
The Dragon Missile
The Lady Is a Boss
The Kid With the Golden Arm
The Invincible Shaolin
Blood Brothers
The Savage Five
The Lady Is a Boss
The Kid With the Golden Arm
The Five Deadly Venoms
Blood Brothers
The Savage Five
The Lady Is a Boss
Holy Flame of the Martial World
Heroes Two
Feb. 7
Coward Bastard
Blood Brothers
The Fighting Fool
The Savage Five
Opium and the Kung-Fu Master
Heroes Two
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
Return to the 36th Chamber
Disciples of the 36th Chamber
The 14 Amazons
Opium and the Kung-Fu Master
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
Return to the 36th Chamber
Disciples of the 36th Chamber
The 14 Amazons
Feb. 8
Heroes Two
Buddha's Palm
The Invincible Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin
New One-Armed Swordsman
Descendant of the Sun
Black Tavern
Buddha's Palm
Executioners From Shaolin
New One-Armed Swordsman
Holy Flame of the Martial World
Black Tavern
The Invincible Shaolin
New One-Armed Swordsman
MOVIE NIGHTS
Feb. 15
5:03 p.m.: King Boxer
6:43 p.m.: Five Element Ninja
Feb. 16
5:03 p.m.: Come Drink With Me
6:36 p.m. Super Inframan
Feb. 22
5:03 p.m.: Chinatown Kid
6:32 p.m.: All Men Are Brothers
Feb. 23
5:03 p.m.: My Young Auntie
7:00 p.m.: Dirty Ho
March 1
5:03 p.m.: Crippled Avengers
6:46 p.m.: Masked Avengers
March 2
5:03 p.m.: Challenge of the Masters
7:00 p.m.: Vengeance
March 7
5:03 p.m.: The Web of Death
6:32 p.m.: Death Duel
March 8
5:03 p.m.: Mad Monkey Kung Fu
6:39 p.m.: Eight Diagram Pole Fighter
Pete KeeleyPete.Keeley@THR.com @PETEKEELEY