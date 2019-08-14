Shawn Levy-James Wan's Horror 'There's Someone Inside Your House' Sets Cast (Exclusive)

Theodore Pellerin, Ashja Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield and Diego Josef are also on the call sheet for the feature, which begins shooting next week in Vancouver.

Adapting the book by Stephanie Perkins, the story sees the graduating class at Osborne High being targeted by a masked assailant, intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim. Only a group of misfit outsiders can stop the killings -- before their own secrets are revealed to the world.

Park will play Makani, a transfer student new in town. She and her friends get caught up in the murders while her blossoming romance with a loner sees him turn into a suspect.

Patrick Brice (Corporate Animals) is directing from a script by Henry Gayden (Shazam!) 21 Laps’ Emily Morris, Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott and Brendan Ferguson are exec producing.

In addition to starring in Perfectionists, Park also appeared on The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. She is repped by Paradigm and Hansen Jacobson.

Pellerin has appeared in Boy Erased opposite Lucas Hedges, The OA and next has series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. He is repped by ICM Partners, Grandview and Agence RBL.

Whibley is repped by AMI Canada and David Dean Management

Brice is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview while Perkins is repped by CAA on behalf of Kate Testerman of KT Literary.