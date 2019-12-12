'Shazam!' Sequel Lands April 2022 Release
No, this isn't an April Fool's Day prank.
New Line and Warner Bros. announced Thursday that DC's family friendly Shazam! 2 is officially a go, and will hit theaters April 1, 2022.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Opening on April 3 of this year, Shazam! was a big win for New Line, grossing $364 million globally. Much of the team behind the first movie is expected to return. Zachary Levi will reprise the title character while David F. Sandberg will be back as director. Henry Gayden, who co-wrote the first script, is writing the latest draft.
Shazam! 2 means DC will have three superhero pics hit theaters in 2022. The Flash opens on July 1 of that year, while Aquaman 2 swims into cinemas on Dec. 16.
Warners and MGM also announced that their untitled Sesame Street movie, starring Anne Hathaway, is being pushed back from June 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021. The studio says an untitled event film will instead take the June 4 slot.
Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is directing Sesame Street.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
