HEAT VISION

'Shazam!' Sequel Lands April 2022 Release

by Pamela McClintock, Borys Kit
In another move, Warner Bros. has pushed its untitled 'Sesame Street' pic from June 2021 to early winter 2022.
'Shazam!'   |   Steve Wilkie/Warner Bros.
In another move, Warner Bros. has pushed its untitled 'Sesame Street' pic from June 2021 to early winter 2022.

No, this isn't an April Fool's Day prank.

New Line and Warner Bros. announced Thursday that DC's family friendly Shazam! 2 is officially a go, and will hit theaters April 1, 2022.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Opening on April 3 of this year, Shazam! was a big win for New Line, grossing $364 million globally. Much of the team behind the first movie is expected to return. Zachary Levi will reprise the title character while David F. Sandberg will be back as director. Henry Gayden, who co-wrote the first script, is writing the latest draft.

Shazam! 2 means DC will have three superhero pics hit theaters in 2022. The Flash opens on July 1 of that year, while Aquaman 2 swims into cinemas on Dec. 16.

Warners and MGM also announced that their untitled Sesame Street movie, starring Anne Hathaway, is being pushed back from June 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021. The studio says an untitled event film will instead take the June 4 slot.

Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is directing Sesame Street.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Hasbro Unveils "Baby Yoda" Toy Line Arriving Next Spring
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'Walking Dead' Creator Robert Kirkman Announces Martial Arts Comic 'Fire Power'
    by Josh Wigler
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Trilby Beresford
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Abid Rahman
  5. by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Keri Russell, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon Play Flight Attendants in "Mad Lib Theater" Sketch
by Katherine Schaffstall
2.
Allied Global Marketing's Kymn Goldstein Exits as Chief Operating Officer
by Jordan Wilson
3.
'Shazam!' Sequel Lands April 2022 Release
by Pamela McClintock, Borys Kit
4.
YouTube Reveals Most-Watched Music Videos of the Decade
by Glenn Rowley, Billboard
5.
David Arquette Wrestling Doc 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' in the Works
by Mia Galuppo