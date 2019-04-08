'Shazam!' Sequel in the Works With Screenwriter Henry Gayden

It's time for Shazam! round two.

In the wake of the New Line film's $53.5 million domestic bow over the weekend, a sequel is officially in the works, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Henry Gayden, who penned the original's screenplay, is writing the next installment, while Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in this universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. Dwayne Johnson is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic Shazam villain Black Adam, and will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

Shazam! centers on teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer). The pic, praised for its light tone, struck a chord with younger viewers: More than half the audience was under the age of 25, with a third under the age of 17, according to PostTrak.

Gayden previously penned the 2014 feature Earth to Echo and has the Phil Lord and Chris Miller sci-fi movie Last Human in the works. He is repped by UTA.

The Wrap first reported the news.