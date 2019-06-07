'Shazam!' Spinoff 'Black Adam' Finds Director With 'Shallows' Filmmaker

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, New Line’s spinoff/follow-up to its hit Shazam!, has found its director.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who just wrapped shooting Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is reteaming with the A-lister for the DC Comics-based action movie.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

Black Adam is considered the archnemesis of Shazam, dating all the way back to the 1940s when the hero was called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who became corrupted by the magical powers imbued to him by a wizard. In current comics lore, he is considered an anti-hero.

The character was at one point to have been in a main Shazam! movie but the studio and producers ultimately decided he warranted his own movie.

Collet-Sera made his start directing horror movies such as a remake of House of Wax and Orphan before going on direct a string of Liam Neeson action flicks that included The Commuter, Run All Night, Non-Stop and Unknown. He last helmed the low-budget hit The Shallows, featuring Blake Lively as a surfer attacked by a great white shark.