'Shazam!' Trailer Gets Help from Eminem

His name is Shazam!

The second full trailer for Shazam! hit Monday, with help from Eminem's "My Name Is."

Eminem is apparently a fan of some comic book properties. He recorded a song for Sony's Venom last year, and after Netflix canceled Marvel's The Punisher, he tweeted his displeasure.

Shazam!, from director Director David F. Sandberg, centers on Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager living in a foster home who transforms into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi).

“This is complete wish fulfillment. This is 14 year old me that got to put on a cape and fly,” Levi said at July's San Diego Comic-Con, where the first Shazam! trailer debuted. “This whole movie is about wish fulfillment.”

The film also stars Mark Strong as the villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. It star Jack Dylan Grazer is playing Freddy Freeman, friend and foster brother of Billy Batson.

Shazam! opens April 5.