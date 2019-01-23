'She Could Fly' Returning with 'The Lost Pilot' Comic Series in April

The comic book series from the co-creator of 'Halt and Catch Fire' will continue in a new mini-series from Dark Horse Comics.

Following a critically acclaimed run last year, Berger Books — the Dark Horse Comics imprint headed by veteran editor Karen Berger (Sandman, Swamp Thing) — is bringing Christopher Cantwell’s She Could Fly back for a second series.

The comic book series — created by Cantwell, co-creator of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, and artist Martin Morazzo, who also returns for this second outing, She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot, along with colorist Miroslav Mrva and letterer Clem Robbins — centers around Luna, a 15-year-old girl obsessed with a mysterious flying woman who has become a media phenomenon.

After the events of the first volume, The Lost Pilot opens as Luna has spent a year in a mental institution, but her fascination with the flying woman only grows as she discovers new information about her family, even as new figures appear around the world who may or may not be connected to Luna and the object of her attentions.

The four-issue first series of She Could Fly was released last year to much critical acclaim, with praise coming from comic creators like G. Willow Wilson — who called it “a must-read” that was “masterful, joyful [and] poignant” — and stars like Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, who described it as “heartbreakingly beautiful and honest to its core.” The collected edition will be released March 13.

The first issue of She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot will be released in comic book stores and digitally April 10. Below, a preview of two pages from the issue.