'She-Ra' Animator Sells Young Reader Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

“I hope this book can offer a ray of sunshine through those cloudy days for anyone who needs it,” Farina said in a statement about the title. “The manga series Kodocha helped me identify my own depression when I was younger, and it gave me the words to talk with my parents about how I was feeling. I hope that Song of the Court can help kids and adults have a bigger conversation about anxiety and pursuing what you love.”

International publishing rights, as well as movie rights, to Song of the Court are currently being shopped around potential buyers.

In addition to her upcoming Baby-Sitters Little Sister work, Farina has previously worked on comic book adaptations of Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe and The Amazing World of Gumball, as well as on Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power animated series. She is represented by Steven Salpeter at Curtis Brown, Ltd. in the U.S., and Ginger Clark in the U.K.

Song of the Court will be published in the United States on April 21, 2020. Below, some of Farina’s art from the project.