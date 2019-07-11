'Sherlock Holmes 3' Finds Its Director With 'Rocketman' Filmmaker

Robert Downey Jr. will return to his role as Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic detective, and Jude Law will again play his loyal sidekick, Dr. John Watson.

Fletcher would be taking over series directing duties from Guy Ritchie, who was behind the camera for the first two films in the lucrative franchise, which grossed $524 million in 2009 and $545 million in 2011, respectively.

The long-gestating third film in the Sherlock series will hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021 — 10 years after the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Village Roadshow Pictures will return to produce Sherlock Holmes 3, along with Dan Lin, Joel Silver, Susan Downey, and Lionel Wigram. Chris Brancato penned the script.

Fletcher's Rocketman has earned $175.2 million globally. Prior to the Elton John musical biopic, Fletcher was brought in to finish up Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody after director Bryan Singer was taken off the the project. He also directed sports drama Eddie the Eagle, starring Rocketman actor Taron Egerton.

He is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Independent and Sloane Offer.