'Sherlock Holmes 3' Pushed Back a Year to Christmas 2021

Robert Downey Jr. is set to reprise his role as the iconic detective.

The release of Sherlock Holmes 3 is being pushed back a year from Dec. 25, 2020 to the year-end holidays in 2021, Warner Bros. announced Monday.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are set to reunite for the threequel, which now opens in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are partnering on the film, which is set to once again feature Downey as the iconic British detective, while Law will play his famous sidekick, Dr. Watson.

From a script by Chris Brancato, Sherlock Holmes 3 will hit theaters 10 years after the first sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, debuted in December 2011 on its way to earning $545.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Sherlock Holmes, which was released Dec. 25, 2009, earned $524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.