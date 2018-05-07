'Sherlock Holmes 3' Sets Christmas 2020 Release Date

Robert Downey Jr. stars as the iconic detective in the film franchise.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are ready for their next mystery.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures will open Sherlock Holmes 3 on Dec. 25, 2020, the companies announced Monday.

Downey stars as the iconic British detective in the film franchise, while Law plays his famous sidekick, Dr. Watson. Both will reprise their roles in the threequel. No director is yet attached.

From a script by Chris Brancato, Sherlock Holmes 3 will hit theaters nine years after the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, debuted in December 2011 on its way to earning $545.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Sherlock Holmes, released on Dec. 25, 2009, earned $524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.

The Christmas 2020 calendar is already crowded. James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar sequel is scheduled to open on Dec. 18, followed by Sing 2 on Christmas Day.

Susan Downey, Joel Silver and Lionel Wigram are producing Sherlock Holmes 3.

