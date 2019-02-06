4:37pm PT by Aaron Couch
Sony Options 'Shrink' from 'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld
Rob Liefeld's Shrink is finding new life at Sony Pictures.
Sony has optioned the superhero property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Shrink centers on Dr. Jessica Powers, a psychiatrist who helps superheroes process their complicated lives. Sony previously developed the property in the early 200s with Jennifer Lopez attached to star, but the film never got off the ground. Shrink will be produced by Doug Belgrad's 2.0 Pictures and Adam Fields. Liefeld is executive producing.
Liefeld is behind a number of familiar Marvel characters, including X-Men Deadpool, Cable and Domino. He left Marvel in 1992 to co-found Image Comics, where he launched creator-owned properties such as Extreme Universe.
Liefeld is set to unroll a return to X-Men comics Major X, a six-issue limited series that will publish twice monthly starting in April. Deadpool 2, which opened in May 2018, just overtook the 2016 Deadpool at the box office with $784 million globally.
