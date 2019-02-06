Sony Options 'Shrink' from 'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld

The property centers on a psychiatrist whose patients are superheroes.

Rob Liefeld's Shrink is finding new life at Sony Pictures.

Sony has optioned the superhero property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Shrink centers on Dr. Jessica Powers, a psychiatrist who helps superheroes process their complicated lives. Sony previously developed the property in the early 200s with Jennifer Lopez attached to star, but the film never got off the ground. Shrink will be produced by Doug Belgrad's 2.0 Pictures and Adam Fields. Liefeld is executive producing.

Liefeld is behind a number of familiar Marvel characters, including X-Men Deadpool, Cable and Domino. He left Marvel in 1992 to co-found Image Comics, where he launched creator-owned properties such as Extreme Universe.