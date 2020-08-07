HEAT VISION

Shuler Hensley Horror Film 'Cruiser' Sets August VOD Date

by Ryan Parker
"It brings a unique cinematic style to the telling of a found-footage horror film," says director Randy Ser.
Shuler Hensley   |   Walter McBride/Getty Images
The found-footage horror feature Cruiser is dropping on VOD later this month. Starring Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Matt Bauman, Brandon Carroll and Lori Beth Sikes, the Gravitas Ventures picture tells the story of a mysterious, hulking figure who begins a night of carnage and terror in a small Georgia town after murdering a police officer and stealing his patrol car. It will be available Aug. 25. 

"It brings a unique cinematic style to the telling of a found-footage horror film," director Randy Ser tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The mayhem is recorded in cinematic found-footage style, all captured through police cruiser car cams, cell phones and surveillance cameras.

"It will also introduce horror fans to a being, 'known by many names,' who bears a heavenly singing voice used to soothe victims as they are viciously dismembered during their last moments on Earth," Ser says. "Side effects of viewing this film will include sleep deprivation and never wanting to see a police cruiser in one's rear view mirror again."

The film is produced and written by Sam Hensley Jr.

