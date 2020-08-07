Shuler Hensley Horror Film 'Cruiser' Sets August VOD Date
The found-footage horror feature Cruiser is dropping on VOD later this month. Starring Tony winner Shuler Hensley, Matt Bauman, Brandon Carroll and Lori Beth Sikes, the Gravitas Ventures picture tells the story of a mysterious, hulking figure who begins a night of carnage and terror in a small Georgia town after murdering a police officer and stealing his patrol car. It will be available Aug. 25.
"It brings a unique cinematic style to the telling of a found-footage horror film," director Randy Ser tells The Hollywood Reporter.
Heat Vision breakdown
The mayhem is recorded in cinematic found-footage style, all captured through police cruiser car cams, cell phones and surveillance cameras.
The film is produced and written by Sam Hensley Jr.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
