'Shut In' Leads 2019 BloodList

"I want to thank everyone who has supported BloodList for the past decade and helped it grow into something special," Marsh said in said a statement. "It's been a pleasure to bring exposure to talented writers and projects in the horror genre!"

Scripts that have appeared on the list in the past years include notable genre films such as Arrival and Birdbox.

Here's the list:

Title: Shut In

Writer: Melanie Toast

Genre: Thriller

Logline: A single mother must do everything she can to protect her children and survive when she is held captive by her violent ex, and her two young children are left at risk.

Status: Set up at New Line. Cinestate, Farah Films and Vertigo Entertainment are producing.

Title: Apex

Writer: Stephen Vitale

Genre: psychological thriller/ horror

Logline: A mysterious loner heads to Muscle Beach in 1985 to pursue a career as a competitive bodybuilder. Struggling to transform his physique, he unleashes a darker side of himself as he descends into madness.

Status: Stephen Vitale is attached to direct. Keep Your Head Productions, Free Will and Wild Bunch are producing.

Title: Deep Water

Writer: Tracee Beebe

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Logline: Trapped on a sinking boat in shark infested waters, two young women must work together to survive a threat worse than the predators lurking beneath the waves…

Status: Vincent Newman Entertainment and Joe Russo are producing.

Title: The Traveler

Writer: Austin Everett

Genre: sci-fi

Logline: At the same time every morning, Scott Treder has started jumping forward in time. First a day, then two, four, eight, etc. He struggles to keep his family together and find a cure, all as his secret spreads throughout the world.

Status: Set up at MGM.

Title: Don't Worry Darling

Writers: Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke

Genre: psychological thriller

Logline: A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.

Status: Set up at New Line. Olivia Wilde attached to direct and star. Vertigo Entertainment, Olivia Wilde & Katie Silberman are producing.

Title: 10/31

Writers: Based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne, screen story by Kathy Charles, Screenplay by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble.

Genre: Horror

Logline: The story follows a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick or treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that says there’s a killer loose on her block.

Status: Set up at Orion. Arts District Entertainment and Bellevue Productions are producing.

Title: First Harvest

Writer: Kevin McMullin

Genre: supernatural horror

Logline: A goat farmer discovers a newborn baby among the bodies of a cult’s mass suicide. In nurturing the baby, the farmer’s cancer-ridden wife starts getting better. But there's something dark about the child's power.

Status: Available. Kevin McMullin is attached to direct.

Title: Detox

Writers: Kevin Armento & Jaki Bradley

Genre: horror/thriller

Logline: When an overstressed young woman joins her best friend at a wellness retreat in the Arizona desert, she begins to suspect that the revitalizing spa treatments, serums, and macrobiotic meals are part of something closer to a dangerous cult, run by the retreat’s charismatic leader.

Status: Divide/Conquer and XYZ Films are producing.

Title: No Good Deed

Writer: Christina Pamies

Genre: Supernatural Horror

Logline: A woman with a troubled past takes in her moody teenage niece to live in the family's isolated farmhouse but the two are soon tempted and tormented by a sinister creature that can take their pain away for a price.

Status: Available.

Title: Scars

Writer: Marco Mannone

Genre: supernatural horror

Logline: Scars is a contemporary horror story about an engineer who moves her family to Detroit for a dream job at a major auto plant only to find herself in the middle of a company-wide cover up, which has summoned a vicious demon to destroy the souls of those responsible.

Status: Matt Baer Films is producing.

Visit the BloodList's website for more, including the fourth annual Fresh Blood Selects, which are 10 scripts discovered from unrepresented writers who submitted their work.