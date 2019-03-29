Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka Hide From Dangerous Creatures in 'The Silence' Trailer

Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf also star in the horror film, which is based on the novel by Tim Lebbon.

Netflix released the first trailer for The Silence on Friday.

The horror film follows 16-year-old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing when she was 13, and her family as they seek refuge in a remote haven while the world is under attack by terrifying creatures who hunt their prey by sound. As they try to fend for their lives, the family crosses paths with a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally's heightened senses.

The film, which is based on the novel by Tim Lebbon, also stars Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf. John R. Leonetti directed, while Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke wrote the screenplay.

The trailer opens with the family sitting in their car. Ally's mother (Otto) whispers, "We can't stay here." Her father (Tucci) then exits the vehicle. Another family member begins to cough before a bat-like creature flies into the car's window.

The family is next shown anxiously watching news coverage of the attacks by the mysterious creatures. A newscaster advises viewers to stay in their homes and avoid contact with the creatures at all costs.

"It's like we're back in the dark ages," Ally's father says as ominous exterior shots show abandoned cars that are covered in bloodstains.

The family later receives a visit from a cult. The group's leader holds up a sign that reads, "Shhhh."

The trailer concludes with a number of intense scenes that show the family fighting for their lives, as well as a violent car accident that forces the vehicle to roll down a hill. Another scene shows just how sensitive the creatures hearing are when one flies to the family's window while a cell phone rings.

The Silence will be available to stream on Netflix on April 10. Watch the full trailer above.