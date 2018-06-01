Sony Pulls Spider-Man Spinoff 'Silver & Black' from Calendar

The studio is said to be searching for a new date for the film, which was previously set for Feb. 8, 2019.

Sony has pulled the Spider-Man spinoff from the calendar and is said to be searching for another date for the film.

Silver & Black is to center on the Spider-Man characters Silver Sable and Black Cat and to be directed by The Secret Life of Bees filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood. No casting has been made for the characters, so it has been presumed the film would not be ready by February.

. Silver Sable was first introduced in 1985 and was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz. She's a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. Black Cat (real name: Felicia Hardy) is an acrobatic cat burglar created by Marv Wolfman and Dave Cockrum in 1979.

The most recent draft for Silver & Black comes from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.