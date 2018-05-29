Vampire Heist Comic 'Silver' to End With Crowdfunded Fourth Volume (Exclusive)

Stephan Franck’s name might not be familiar to audiences, but his work certainly is. In addition to having been a supervising animator on The Iron Giant, he worked on Osmosis Jones, How to Train Your Dragon and Despicable Me. He’s also a comic book creator, and on Monday he launches a crowdfunding campaign to publish the fourth and final volume of his vampire adventure series, Silver.

Silver, which Franck publishes through his own Dark Planet Comics, has been running for four years at this point, combining the mythology of Bram Stoker’s Dracula with a contemporary crime thriller pulp attitude. The high concept of the series is simple: a group of criminals have discovered the perfect score — the silver of the series’ title — except that, because it’s hidden at the heart of Dracula’s castle, they have to team up with Rosalynd Van Helsing, a descendant of Stoker’s doctor from the original 1897 novel, to get it. (As you might expect, things aren’t entirely straightforward from that point on.)

The series has received plaudits from critics and creators alike, with Bill Sienkiewicz calling it “so big, bold and juicy,” and Ms. Marvel artist Takeshi Miyazawa calling it “a beautifully drawn and masterfully told noir/heist story with a teasing side of the supernatural that constantly kept me surprised.”

Backers of the Kickstarter for the final volume can receive rewards including digital editions, all four volumes individually or in a signed slipcase, print or audiobook versions of spin-off novella Rosalind and prints by Miyazawa, Mel Milton and animator Rodolphe Guenoden. More information can be found at the project's Kickstarter campaign page.

If funded, Silver Vol. 4 will be released this fall.