'Jessica Jones' Director S.J. Clarkson Developing Marvel Movie for Sony

by Aaron Couch
The mystery project is said to focus on a female character.
S.J. Clarkson is heading into the world of comic books.

The filmmaker is developing a project for Sony Pictures based on one of the studio's Marvel properties, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project Clarkson will be working with remains a mystery, though it is said to be a female-focused film. No writer or stars are yet attached.

Clarkson is well known for her work on television, where she has directed episodes of Netflix's Jessica Jones, HBO's Succession and Showtime's Dexter. She was at one time set to make Star Trek history as the first woman to direct a feature film set in that universe, but the planned fourth Trek installment fell apart in 2018 over contract negotiations between stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth and studio Paramount. 

This could potentially be Sony's first female-focused Marvel movie. The studio previously was developing Gina Prince-Bythewood's Silver & Black, focused on Black Cat and Silver Sable, but that film never came to fruition. It currently has fellow Marvel movies Morbius due out March 19, 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage slated for June 25, 2021, and the next installment of the Spider-Man franchise set for Nov. 5, 2021.

