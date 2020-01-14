Skydance Animation's First Film 'Luck' Lands New Director (Exclusive)

Holmes is a steady hand in animation circles. She shares directing credit on two of the most successful features from Disney’s Disneytoon division, the Fairies franchise entries Secret of the Wings and The Pirate Fairy, and made her debut with the home entertainment release The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. She also had an extensive career as a choreographer, working on movies such as Newsies and Hocus Pocus and segueing to animation via choreography work in direct-to-home animated releases such as Disney's Kronk’s New Groove. She joined Skydance last year with a development deal.

Holmes' appointment comes amid questions about the environment at Skydance Animation after Pixar and Disney Animation head John Lasseter came on board. Lasseter was forced to leave his former role at Disney after allegations of behavioral misconduct against women. His appointment at Skydance led Emma Thompson to drop out as the lead voice star of Luck, publicly calling out the company for hiring Lasseter.

The move also comes at a time when female directors are making strides but Hollywood establishment is still receiving criticism for not doing enough, especially with the recent news that women were shut out of the best director category in the 2020 Oscar nominations Monday.

"Peggy is an incredible creative talent and has already been a huge asset to our growing animation studio over the past year," said Skydance Animation president Holly Edwards in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We’re so happy to have her leading the team creating Luck. She has the perfect mix of experience and artistic vision to bring this exciting project to the screen."

Luck is described a comedy that pulls back the curtain on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects our daily lives

The movie is being produced by Skydance Animation and Paramount Pictures in conjunction with Spain’s Ilion Animation Studios. Paramount will distribute.